Rising Hollywood star Storm Reid returns home to Atlanta to promote her new psychological thriller "The Invisible Man."

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new take on an old monster hits theaters this weekend. Get ready for "The Invisible Man" starring local actress Storm Reid, who is already making her mark in Hollywood.

Here is part of her interview that didn’t make it on air.

She sheds light on her evolving character in her HBO hit show "Euphoria" and gives us a bit of an inside look at her next movie “the Suicide Squad” the sequel starring Idirs Elba.

