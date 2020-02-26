ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new take on an old monster hits theaters this weekend. Get ready for "The Invisible Man" starring local actress Storm Reid, who is already making her mark in Hollywood.
Here is part of her interview that didn’t make it on air.
She sheds light on her evolving character in her HBO hit show "Euphoria" and gives us a bit of an inside look at her next movie “the Suicide Squad” the sequel starring Idirs Elba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.