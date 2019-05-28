Combat-injured troops return home with life-altering injuries and many with PTSD. Our charity focuses on introducing these heroes which are physically able, to the game of golf.
Why golf? Doctors say golf provides mental and physical rehabilitation which rapidly allows these troops to regain confidence; allowing them to enjoy an active and healthy lifestyle again. Help us in our mission to heal our heroes and donate today!
