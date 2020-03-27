ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Amid social distancing, one couple came together to exchange vows during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many events are being cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but one wedding couldn't wait.
Earlier this week, Kenei Kelly proposed to Joselyn Woodard during a FaceTime interview with Better Call Harry.
The couple have been together for three years and have a one-year-old daughter ,but getting married before Monday was critical. That's when Kelly heads off to South Carolina for basic training in the National Guard, and Kelly wants his family to have military health benefits.
The couple didn't think that they would be able to get a marriage license; however, the Clayton County Probate Court is open for special circumstances. Luckily, Judge Pam Ferguson issued the marriage license.
