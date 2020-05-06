Wedding party fights for Airbnb refund during pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A wedding cancelled due to Coronavirus forced members of a wedding party to cancel their reservations, but Airbnb is not budging.
Meghan Gilmartin called out Airbnb during a Zoom interview from Arizona.
“I feel like we’ve done everything we can and they’re just trying to get through a loophole and not give us our money back,” Gilmartin said.
She was planning to travel to Savannah on April 17 for her best friend’s wedding. Unfortunately, the wedding was cancelled because of COVID-19.
“We reached out to Airbnb and said hey, can we get like a credit so we can use it when the wedding is back on or could we get our money back and at first they were like yes that’s totally fine,” Gilmartin said.
But Gilmartin and her friends became concerned when they never received their full $600 refund from Airbnb.
“Now this was when their refund policy was only through April 14 and we were supposed to check in on the 17th which is why we called them and we were like hey we’re outside your window, but we can’t go to the wedding can we get a refund and they were like yes as long as you provide government documentation that you guys can’t travel there then we will refund you in full,” Gilmartin said.
So, they sent Airbnb the ‘shelter at home’ order issued by the city of Savannah and the only refund they said they got was their cleaning fee for about $160.
It turns out they’re not alone. CBS46 found several similar complaints on the Airbnb Facebook page.
You’ve let people through June now cancel and get refunds. We never even used our Airbnb and we would like a refund as well,” Gilmartin said.
And that’s exactly what they got, a full refund after CBS46 questioned the company about how it handled the matter. A spokesperson apologized and said they regret that this happened.
