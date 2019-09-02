Wedding rings disappear during hospital visit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A metro woman is begging for help after her mother’s wedding rings disappeared following an emergency room visit.
On August 6, Susan Norton’s mother, Jacquline Allen, fell at home and was taken to the Grady Hospital emergency room.
“When I arrived, they had already taken an X-ray,” Norton, who is her mother’s caregiver, said.
Doctors found Allen’s knee cap was broken.
“At that time, she told me they had taken her diamond necklace off and put it in a baggie in her bag,” added Norton. “I got the necklace out and put it on. I then checked her wedding rings on her finger. She never takes them off and they are hard to get over her knuckles.”
Norton said she stayed with her mom because she was so disoriented on pain medication.
Allen was in the emergency room August 6 and August 7 in two different exam rooms.
Norton said her brother came on August 7 while she left to get some sleep.
“She still had her wedding rings on at this time,” added Norton. “My brother left around 7 pm Wednesday night [August 7], they took my mother to the 10th floor the evening my brother left.”
Norton said staff members put her mom in one room and then transferred her to the room she was in for the rest of her stay room: 10A-4B.
“When I arrived back at the hospital on Friday the first thing my Mother said was where are my rings?” Norton said. “My heart fell. Things had been so confusing I did a thorough search to be sure my brother had not taken them.”
Norton said she searched all her mom’s bags, all her own bags, and everything she took home.
“I knew I had not taken them off her finger because it would upset her,” Norton added. “I checked with people at the nurse's desk. They checked her chart for notes. They checked with security. They called emergency.”
By August 12, Norton said she knew the rings had been taken by someone at Grady while her mother was delirious from pain medication.
“I filed a report with Officer Hoffman in Grady Security,” Norton said. “I continued to follow up with Grady Security.”
Allen was released to a rehab facility on August 16.
Norton and her brother went back to Grady and called 911 to file a report with the Atlanta police on August 20.
Norton said she does not have the time to check pawn shops, view camera recordings at Grady, or do her own investigation. They simply want the rings back, as they are a family heirloom and mean a lot to her mother and family.
The engagement ring is a white gold round cut diamond around 1.5-carat solitaire with smaller diamonds on either side. The solitaire looks like a square diamond because it is held by 4 prongs. The wedding band is white gold, thin, with 8 to 10 small diamonds across the front.
“We do have a couple of different ideas as to when they were removed from her finger,” Norton said.
Full story tonight at 6 on CBS46 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.