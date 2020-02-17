ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Voters hoping to take part in the upcoming presidential primary on March 24 take note, you have just one week left to get registered!
The Georgia Secretary of State's office listed February 24 as the last day to register and be eligible to vote in the presidential preference primary, special election, and special election runoff. The Georgia presidential primary is held roughly one month later on March 24.
The March 24th vote will be historic for another reason beyond the presidential selection as Georgia leads a national effort to ensure everyone has access to a paper balloting system. For Georgia voters, the process will work as follows:
- A voter will hand their government issued photo ID to the poll worker who will scan it into a poll pad (iPad).
- The voter will review the information on the poll pad and sign their name with a stylus pen approving the information.
- You will be given your ID back and you will receive a voter card.
- Once given the car, you go to a voting station and insert your voting card arrow side up into the bottom area of the touch screen. The touch screen will prompt you in the lower right part of the screen.
- Using your finger, make your selections. At the end, review all of your selections and then press print on the touch screen and your ballot will print for you.
- Review the printed ballot for accuracy and then remove your voting card.
- Insert your ballot into the sealed scanner.
- Turn in your voter card and your vote is in.
