ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is your home for two major football games taking place on September 21st and 22nd.
On Saturday, the UGA Dawgs will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Sanford Stadium in Athens. The televised kick off for the spectacle that will draw thousands of fans to the small college town is at 8 p.m. right here on CBS46.
But, before the epic showdown takes place, we'll have live tailgate coverage starting at 7 p.m.
CBS46 sports reporter Emily Gagnon will be reporting live from the sideline as the two teams leave it all on the gridiron. If you can't stay glued to the tube, we'll also have you covered on social media as fans erupt with excitement every yard of the way!
We'll even have a live blog of the game so you won't miss a single fumble, the biggest plays of the evening, or your favorite team earn that win. So, who do you think will reign supreme? We vote UGA!
"In brotherhood, we fight!"
The Dirty Birds are 1-1 ahead of their big game against the Indianapolis Colts.
If you haven't reached your football limit, you're in luck! On Sunday Sports Director Fred Khalil and former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver and 2001 Super Bowl champion Jimmy Farris preview the game in our special edition CBS46 Tailgate from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Kick off for the game is at 1 p.m.
Don't change that channel!
Saturday: UGA vs. Notre Dame at Athens
- Tailgate: 7-8 p.m.
- Kick off: 8 p.m.
Sunday: Falcons vs. Colts at Indiana
- Tailgate: 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Kick off: 1 p.m.
