Atlanta, GA (CBS46) If you're headed to Midtown Atlanta this weekend, there's a few areas you might want to avoid.
That's because GDOT crews will be closing lanes on SR 9 between Northside Drive and West Peachtree Street for resurfacing work.
According to GDOT, the closures are:
Single lane closures from Northside Drive to the I-75/I-85 interchange beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15 through 5:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, and 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16 through 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 17;
Single lane closures from Northside Drive to West Peachtree Street from 9:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17 through 5:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18; or
Double lane closures on West Peachtree from 9:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17 through 5:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18.
GDOT says work crews will adjust manholes and water valve covers on SR 9 through the project area.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.