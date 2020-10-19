ATLANTA (CBS46) - Quad bikes, fireworks, and multiple intersections and streets shutdown after yet another wild weekend on Atlanta roads.
“It’s out of hand,” said Susan Gworek who has lived in Atlanta and said she has never seen the street racing as bad as it is now.
What a weekend on #Atlanta streets, #quadbikes, #fireworks, #drifting, groups shutting down intersections, and a death. People tell me we need to crush the vehicles like in #Connecticut. Details @CBS46 #Crime pic.twitter.com/v15vApqIk9— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) October 20, 2020
Police asking for the public’s help to try and identify those involved with blocking off i75 and Northside drive to do doughnuts and car drifting.
The weekend’s chaos coming off the back of police saying.
“The City of Atlanta municipal court has decided to change their policy and they will no longer be issuing bonds at the time of arrest for people arrested for this type of activity,” said Sgt. John Chafee of Atlanta Police Department.
Meaning people arrested for anything associated with street racing will not be bonded out on a signature alone until they have seen a judge.
Something that hasn’t happened in the past.
The courts will open again on October 26.
The weekend's racing happening in the north, east, south and west of the city.
A man was killed in an area populated by many families with young children in the early hours of Sunday after police say he was driving at high speeds down Collier Hills road, just off the Beltline.
“The way the exhaust sounded it was not your average car, in some way shape or form it was supped up,” said Susan.
Neighbors feel a tougher approach needs to be taken such as in Connecticut.
“They impound the ATVs and they make sure it gets on the national news when they crush them,” said Susan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.