ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) The Athens-Clarke Police Department has announced the arrest of nine people accused of sexual crimes against children.
The department conducted a three-day effort known as "Operation End Game," targeting offenders who communicated with children with the purpose of arranging a sexual encounter.
In all, nine people were arrested. One person arrested was a convicted murderer who has completed his sentence. Another was arrested in possession of a firearm and a machete.
The following people were arrested as a result of "Operation End Game," Morgan Andrews, 27, Joseph Kelly 44, James Morriss, Jr., 49, Andrew Schafer, 53, Deointe Sims, 25, Fredrick Smith, 29, Michael Turner, 46, Zachary Turner,19, Noe Villafuerte, 44.
