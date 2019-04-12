ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Investigators in Conyers are combing through evidence a property in the 1400 block of Lester Road, just sought of Sigman Road.
Rockdale County deputies say a neighbor became concerned when she hadn't seen the lady next door for days, as a result she called authorities.
When deputies arrived at the home to perform a wellness check on Friday afternoon they found the woman. The only issue is that she was dead.
Investigators say the woman, who has not been identified, had been dead for a week.
CBS46 was the first on the scene and spoke exclusively with Captain Amanda Pilgrim. She said at this time, a cause of death has not been determined.
This is an active investigation. CBS46 will continue to provide updates.
