ATLANTA (CBS46) – In the lobby of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights Friday, top executives of Wells Fargo announced a $20 million investment to help Black-owned and diverse small businesses in Atlanta recover from the pandemic.
The donation is part of Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund, a roughly $420 million national small business recovery effort with a focus on racially and ethnically diverse owners.
Among the business owners benefiting from the program is Rahel TafarI. She owns Grant Park Coffeeshop, which closed its location in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood, in part, because of the pandemic.
“It was a very stressful time,” said TafarI. “I had so many sleepless nights trying to figure out to pay our overhead and keep bread on the table at the end of the day.”
Thanks to assistance from Wells Fargo, she recently relocated the business to a new space she’s renting in downtown Atlanta. And soon she’ll have a second location – back in Grant Park – and this time, she’ll own the building instead of lease it.
Wells Fargo is partnering with United Way of Greater Atlanta and Invest Atlanta to provide the the grants and low-interest loans.
“We’re capping interest rates at 3 percent,” said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf. “These are made to small businesses to purchase real, tangible assets such as commercial property and equipment for their businesses.”
“Oh my God, this program is everything,” said TafarI. “It’s a huge confidence booster for a little business like mine, and I’m so grateful.”
