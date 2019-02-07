The two-year Wells Fargo horror story just won't end

(CNN)

Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Wells Fargo says it's experiencing some problems with its online banking systems.

The company made the announcement on their Twitter page Thursday morning.

Wells Fargo apologized to customers for the inconvenience and says their working to fix the issue.

Several customers commented on the tweet, detailing other issues, such as problems with transferring money, direct deposits and using debit cards.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

