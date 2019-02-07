Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Wells Fargo says it's experiencing some problems with its online banking systems.
The company made the announcement on their Twitter page Thursday morning.
Wells Fargo apologized to customers for the inconvenience and says their working to fix the issue.
We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.— Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019
Several customers commented on the tweet, detailing other issues, such as problems with transferring money, direct deposits and using debit cards.
Apparently the "issue" has not been resolved its Feb 7, no online banking, no app banking, no phone banking, appears to be nationwide i know NY, FL, OR & CA experiencing this im betting more states— Debra Gallina (@debragal) February 7, 2019
Exactky what happened to me im like i got money i couldnt even access my account online or a freaking atm— Angelina (@Angel_Ina7830) February 7, 2019
This is ridiculous!! I’m not able to work because my card is decline to buy supplies for my business ! @WellsFargo— EdgardFortLauderlade (@edgardcafe) February 7, 2019
Thank you for inspiring me to finally switch banks after all your nonsense over the last few years. You all have a history of fraud and now we are unable to use any system or card? This does not inspire much confidence.— Anthony Ali (@AnthonyALI21) February 7, 2019
