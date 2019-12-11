ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Wells Fargo Foundation will grant $350,000 to three non-profit organizations to support housing affordability and neighborhood revitalization efforts in Atlanta.
The recipients -- Enterprise Community Partners Inc., Project Community Connections Inc. and Mercy Housing Southeast -- will use the funding to create 117 affordable apartments and permanent supportive housing for the Thrive Sweet Auburn development.
The grant is the first philanthropic grant through the HouseATL Funders Collective, the most comprehensive effort to align private funding with public dollars to address the housing affordability problem in Atlanta.
In June, Wells Fargo announced a new philanthropic strategy, which includes a $1 billion commitment to address the housing affordability crisis over the next six years, and an increased focus on financial health and small business growth.
Grant recipients were selected from applications submitted by nonprofits Wells Fargo identified as leading large-scale neighborhood revitalization projects, including housing affordability solutions. Recipients are 501(c)(3) organizations with successful histories of supporting low- to moderate-income communities.
