ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “They’re wrong and they know they’re wrong,” said a Wellstar employee to CBS46.

This Wellstar employee wanted their identity concealed but claims the heath system is leaving full-time employees to do the work of those who have been sent home amid the pandemic.

“I don’t know what kind of training they’re getting but it’s not their position, so they have non-medical people doing medical things," explained the employee.

The employee also told CBS46 after fighting at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic they are one of many the health system has asked to temporarily stay home under their flex staffing policy.

“They are being told to go home without pay, reduced work hours It’s just not the right thing to do.”

“Not working for weeks, the corporation is not filing for unemployment on our behalf," said a Wellstar employee.

When CBS46 reached out to Wellstar last week they sent a statement that stated:

“Wellstar a has Flex Staffing Policy that has always existed. Wellstar routinely flexes staffing to meet demand. Like all hospitals and many businesses, flexing up and down during peak and lighter periods is normal. Employees may use paid time off PTO so they can continue to get paid, while being flexed off. To support employees who may be impacted by volume changes due to COVID-19, Wellstar has also created an industry-leading interim Pay Continuation Program for full-time and part-time employees with benefits. This program is a way for Wellstar to provide support for benefits-eligible employees – including 80% of our nurses, who represent the majority of our workforce. The Pay Continuation Program covers base pay for benefits eligible employees (full-time and part-time) who are impacted by COVID-19 illness; proactive isolation, and/or volume decline. We are also repurposing and retraining some benefits eligible employees to serve in the most critical areas of our facilities.”

“Many of the per diem employees, which are 'as needed' employees and many of the part-time people they would never qualify for those programs,” said an employee.

That story was backed up by another non full-time employee.

“I don’t know anybody that’s getting paid that’s at home.”