ATLANTA (CBS46) - Every night hands applaud them. Recently military planes flew in their honor. However, now many of our front-line heroes right here in Georgia are being forced to take another financial hit.
“I’ve never covered anything like this pandemic in terms of sustained intensity,” Andy Miller Editor and CEO of Georgia Health News told CBS46 News.
Tuesday an employee of Wellstar Health System sent CBS46 News a letter from their employer. The employee asked not to be identified but explained the letter stated some full-time employee’s hours are being cut to 32 per week, while some part-time employees are reduced to eight. Wellstar later confirmed 1,861 employees in total are facing reduced hours while 1,070 others are furloughed through July 31.
“Our healthcare systems across the state are kind of turned upside down by the pandemic,” Miller said.
Medical Journalist Andy Miller told CBS46 News a lack of elective surgeries is to blame.
“They were basically banned or severely restricted. Those operations are real money makers for hospitals and surgery centers so when they were drastically reduced or halted the revenue stream for large healthcare systems,” Miller explained.
In addition, Miller said many patients aren’t heading into see their doctors, due to fears of catching COVID-19.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the line here, but there will be some real changes in our healthcare system that’s for sure,” Miller told CBS46 News.
