ATLANTA (CBS46)— Residents living in or near the Atlanta Beltline will now have access to more healthcare services.
Wellstar Health System announced they are opening a primary care facility on Monday, February 24.
The $4.3 million facility will provide healthcare services for all ages, including diagnostic imaging, screening, and laboratory services.
Patients will be scene based on appointments or on a walk-in basis.
The facility is located at 670 DeKalb Ave in southeast Atlanta.
For primary care appointment information, please call (470) 267-0570.
