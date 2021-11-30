MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Wellstar Health System, one of Georgia's largest health systems, has opened two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination centers. It comes as the FDA gave Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the COVID-19 vaccine to patients aged 5 to 11.
To date, nearly 2,000 pediatric appointments have been scheduled through January 2022.
The Wellstar pediatric COVID vaccination sites are currently located at the East Cobb and Acworth Health Parks, and parents and caregivers are encouraged to schedule a vaccination appointment with their children’s pediatrician.
“I decided to get my two children ages five and seven vaccinated,” said Hunter Carlson, executive director of Health Parks and Pediatric Center for Wellstar Health System. “The kids had a great time and enjoyed interacting with the physicians and staff. In addition to wearing masks, the vaccine will give my children and family an extra layer of protection against the disease.”
The organization says the best protection against COVID-19 is prevention, vaccination and stopping community spread, so it's doing its part to help.
For more health tips and information on how to schedule pediatric vaccinations, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.