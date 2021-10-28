MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – WellStar Health System partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to expand access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapies.
Wellstar is the first healthcare provider in Georgia to join the mAb Health Equity Initiative, first expanding access to the mAb infusion treatment for eligible patients at Wellstar Cherokee Health Park starting Oct. 29.
The therapy will be accessible at several of its eleven existing infusion locations, with additional locations rolling out in the coming weeks.
With the expansion, Wellstar will be able to substantially increase the total number of patients receiving the therapy.
Patients can receive the mAb treatment at Wellstar Cherokee Health Park location seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
To confirm eligibility for the treatment and book an appointment, patients should contact 770-956-STAR (770-956-7827).
