ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Creator and long-time host, Wendy Williams, will not be returning to her role when the daytime talk show returns on October 18, according to a recent post on her Instagram page.
This after a post was shared to Instagram in September stating the host is recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and is 'dealing with ongoing health issues and undergoing further evaluations'.
A case is described as "breakthrough" when a person is fully vaccinated but still gets infected with COVID-19.
Last year, Williams also took a break from the show while dealing with Graves' disease.
