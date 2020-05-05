ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Wendy's fast-food restaurants made a splash in the 1980's taking aim at their competition in a famous ad campaign that said, "Where's the Beef?" The coronavirus pandemic has now made that ad campaign quite ironic.
According to a study from Stephens Inc., 18 percent of Wendy's 1,043 restaurants nationwide list beef as out of stock. The study, first noted by CNBC, said the shortages varied across the country, but have hit Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, and New York. In Georgia, some Wendy's have signs up saying they are currently out of meat and limiting the menu to only chicken products.
The problems Wendy's is facing could be coming to more restaurants and even grocery stores in the coming weeks. Meatpacking plants across the nation have been cutting back on production or even shutting plants down due to outbreaks of COVID-19 among the workers.
President Donald Trump has issued orders that state the meat industry must keep plants open, but with the workers not able to work; keeping the plants open has become increasingly difficult for companies. CNBC reported that as of late April, 10 percent of national beef production "has been impacted by closures at various plants based on estimates from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union."
