Georgia is officially among the top five states with the most COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
More than 6,000 people are hospitalized across the state.
Now local hospitals are having to make some tough choices as they begin to prioritize patients.
“The best advice right now is not only don’t get COVID-19, but don’t get anything else because you will probably have trouble getting care for the other diseases you have,” Emory Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Carlos Del Rio said.
Dr. Del Rio said its reached a point to where you may not be able to get the care you need, even if you don’t have COVID-19.
“If you have a stroke, a heart attack, a surgery, they may not be able to take care of you because the hospitals are at capacity.”
He also said you may be waiting way longer than you can even imagine.
“You may be in the emergency room for days.”
ICU’s are 97% full, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
With more than 6,400 COVID-19 patients hospitalized state wide, that’s more than the record high we reached back in January when we topped out at just over 6,300 hospitalizations.
Dr. Dave Davis of Piedmont Healthcare, said Atlanta hospitals like Piedmont are now having to make difficult moves.
“In some places they are just having to send COVID-19 patients to a different hospital, because they don’t have enough room for COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Fauci said he is hopeful that prioritization won’t start to depend on vaccination, “Prioritizing a vaccinated person versus an unvaccinated person I don’t think we’re going get there. But there are talks of that. What we really should be doing, is to do everything that we can to mitigate this number of infected people requiring hospitalization.”
Meanwhile Dr. Del Rio said its critical you take the necessary steps to avoid issues.
“Get you vaccines, the best thing you can do is not become a patient,” Dr. Del Rio said.
Doctors said with ongoing staffing shortages statewide, there is also now less room for error.
Some nurses who usually have two patients now have five and doctors said hospitals in Atlanta are already having to transfer patients to other hospitals with more space.
