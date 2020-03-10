MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County officials closed the West Cobb Library after it was discovered a worker had a possible exposure to a COVID-19 patient.

Cobb County said the worker was not diagnosed with COVID-19, but "under an abundance of caution, the worker was sent home and a cleaning company has been contracted to work on the facility." The county said it's not known how long the cleaning of the West Cobb Library will take.

Cobb County officials said county staff was enacting cleaning and sanitizing measures at other county facilities and established a task force to deal with other issues related to COVID-19.