ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The first week of school at the Harriet Tubman charter school is off to an unconventional start to the year.
The Harriet Tubman School of Science and Technology was supposed to open their doors for the first time on Monday, but that didn’t happen. When the school failed to receive its occupancy certificate from the City of Atlanta, they were told they could not hold classes at the school.
As a result, students are forced to be taught down the street from the school at a museum.
The City of Atlanta says the school is too dangerous for students to be in in.
Yet the founder of the school says they have had several inspections done and that it is in fact safe.
Rita Daniels, a relative to Harriet Tubman, is outraged this is happening,
“My great-great aunt Harriet Tubman was deprived education and this is exactly what they are doing to these children now today in the 21st century that is not right.”
CBS46 will continue to follow this story as it develops.
