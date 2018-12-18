Students at Westlake High School will host two events in a show of support for graduate Christion Abercrombie.
The events, a December 18 fundraiser and school homecoming on the 19, are part of the student-led "Do Good December" initiative.
"We're trying to give back to Christion and his family because he gave so much to Westlake," said Chick-fil-A Leader Academy member Asher Spivey.
Christion was injured during a September football game between his Tennessee State Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores. As a result, he would undergo life-saving surgery at Vanderbilt Medical Center before being transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, 21st Century Leader, Christion's former coaches and teammates, as well as his family will attend December 19 event.
"The Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, along with 21st Century Leaders, has a goal to do one big project during December that initiates change. Helping the Abercrombie family in support of his recovery process is our project," added Spivey.
For more information on "Do Good December," contact program coordinator Ouida Burke at BurkeO@fultonschools.org.
