ATLANTA (CBS46) – While some patchy dense fog met drivers across part of north Georgia, the focus for the weather across the area will be the rain expected from any time in the early afternoon through the overnight hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has the area outlooked for a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms, so a strong to severe thunderstorm is possible over the next 24 hours as a cold front passes through the area. Rain is likely, but on a half-inch to an inch is expected, with the highest amounts expected across northwestern Georgia.
High temperatures will remain near 80 Monday, before dropping into the 60’s Monday night and into Tuesday. Once the clouds clear out on Tuesday afternoon, the mercury will plummet Tuesday night with low temperatures in the mid 40’s. Temps will remain in the 60’s and high 40s/low50s through Friday night.
The next chance of rain after Monday is expected to come Thursday night into Friday. Rain chances should decrease over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.