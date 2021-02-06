North Georgia saw an evening filled with nasty weather, wet roads, and even wintery conditions Saturday.

Several counties across metro Atlanta and north Georgia reported a number of accidents and road issues throughout the evening.

The Gainesville Police Department urged motorists to use caution if out and about due to weather conditions.

Jackson County Emergency Management reported that 911, Law Enforcement, Fire, and EMS personnel were responding to vehicle accidents across the county due to snow and ice, asking residents to avoid being on the roads unless absolutely necessary.

While there was no ice reported, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety reported several vehicle crashes involving cars “spinning out of control" due to wet roads and periods of sleet.

Forsyth County government officials also urged residents to exercise caution while out driving with reports slick spots and slush accumulation on roadways.

