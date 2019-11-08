ATALANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- WeWork has launched a program to help vets start their own business.
The effort is a partnership with Bunker Labs, a national network of veteran entrepreneurs. As part of this initiative, the inaugural chapter of Veterans in Residence will open in Atlanta, its a six-month startup incubator and leadership program that provides veterans and military family member entrepreneurs the community, business support, and workspace to help launch and grow their businesses.
The program currently exists at WeWork locations in 17 cities across the U.S.
