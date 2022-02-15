ATLANTA (CBS46) — WGCL AND WPCH announced today the promotion of WGCL Marketing Manager Micheal Smith to lead WPCH(Peachtree TV) as Station Manager.
“We are looking to make Peachtree TV a place where you find entertainment, lifestyle, and local sports programming that is produced by and for the people of Atlanta,” Smith said. “Our goal is to create local programming that has meaning and a positive impact on our community.”
Smith has been in the broadcast arena for more than 25 years in both radio and television at the local and national levels. Prior to joining WGCL & WPCH in 2015, he held roles at Radio One Atlanta’s WHTA Hot 97.5 as Music Director, FOX O&O WAGA FOX5 Atlanta as Marketing Coordinator and FOX Television Stations Group as Affiliate Marketing and National Radio Promotions Manager. His broad background and wealth of experience, expertise, and knowledge of the Atlanta market will help him build a lineup of local programming that is unmistakably Atlanta.
“Micheal is the right person at the right time to take Peachtree TV to the next level for our viewers. We’re excited to see the station grow under his experience and are confident our community will love the new direction, starting with the new shows from Monica,” said Erik Schrader, CBS46 and Peachtree TV General Manager.
Peachtree TV announced in December the launch of two new shows with Atlanta’s own Monica Kaufman Pearson, one of which will launch in February.
WGCL and WPCH have served Atlanta communities for more than 50 years with local news, weather, sports, and entertainment. WGCL & WPCH are owned by Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta.
