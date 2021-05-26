ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Americans are ready to pack their bags, head to the airport and takeoff for destinations from beaches, to national parks and family gatherings, but passengers will notice the travel experience has changed in many ways as a result of the pandemic.
Here's what you need to know before you head out.
U.S. airlines have adopted extensive measures to help keep passengers and crew safe:
• All major U.S. airlines have planes equipped with hospital-grade ventilation and filtration systems.
• Passengers are required to complete a health acknowledgment during check-in.
• Airlines are strictly enforcing face covering requirements.
• Airlines are using enhanced, high-tech disinfection procedures throughout the cabin.
Travelers are encouraged to:
• Use “touchless” travel by downloading their airline’s mobile app for check in, access to flight status, departure gate information, baggage tracking and more.
• Plan ahead and pack snacks and an empty water bottle which can be filled after clearing the TSA security checkpoint because many vendors have not reopened yet.
• Allow extra time to get to the airport and to get through security checkpoints. Many parking garages are still closed, so it may take longer to find a parking spot. Also, make sure to allow plenty of time if you are hailing a cab or calling a ride share company.
You can find more information about the extensive measures U.S. airlines are taking to protect the wellbeing of the traveling public at www.FlyHealthyFlySmart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.