ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 has learned the names of the two victims who died in Wednesday’s DeKalb County plane crash. 59-year-old Leslie Csanyi Jr. and 60-year-old Scott Robert Lowrie, both from North Carolina, were killed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
“In my right hand I’m holding a flight path depiction,” said pilot and attorney Alan Armstrong. “In my left hand I’m provided with performance information.”
CBS46 found the plane’s flight path on Flight Aware and took it to Armstrong to break down.
Armstrong, an air show demonstration pilot, tried to piece together what caused the Piper PA-28 to crash shortly after taking off.
“What this suggests, at five-thousand feet he’s going 19 knots. At 3,700 feet he’s going 183 knots. His air speed is ramping up.”
From examining the limited data, Armstrong believes the pilot lost situational awareness.
“He makes it to five-thousand feet and then the aircraft abruptly descends from five thousand to 3700 so he’s lost 13-hundred feet very quickly and his air speed has jumped from 78 mph up to 159 mph, so the airplane is in what we call a graveyard spiral.”
When the pilot took off from DeKalb Peachtree airport, it was rainy, misting and foggy.
The NTSB tells us debris spanned one-thousand feet.
“As it’s moving forward, it’s disintegrating because airplanes are not designed to fly through bricks. It’s just shredding so that’s why you’ve got a 1000-foot debris field.”
