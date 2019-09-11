ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Equality’s Gender Policy Manager Chanel Haley and Public Policy Consultant Larry Pellegrini explain the process, and what can be done to help eliminate discrimination.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Equality’s Gender Policy Manager Chanel Haley and Public Policy Consultant Larry Pellegrini explain the process, and what can be done to help eliminate discrimination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.