ATLANTA, Ga. 9CBS46)- Retired political science professor Steve Anthony says the Secretary of State is one of the most important positions in state government.
“The Secretary of State’s office touches more people in the state of Georgia than any other office other than the governor,” he said.
Between 750 thousand and one-million people were expected to cast a vote. The numbers are much lower than in last month's general election.
CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson asked which party tends to fare better in runoffs.
“Historically republicans but I’ll hasten to add that history does not matter anymore. There are not precedents.”
Some people have accused former Secretary of State Brian Kemp of using his position to suppress the vote and purge voters from the rolls.
“That's a political accusation that's going to be hashed out in court but I do agree that the position has the ability to do that” Anthony said. “That position is the ultimate arbiter of registered voters in the rolls.”
Every county has an elections division but the Secretary of State's office overseas it all.
“A lot of the problems you see going on happen at the local level but in terms of what kind of voting machine you use, how strictly you enforce laws, how you interpret those laws and actually go beyond the language in the bill are all things the secretary of state has the ability to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.