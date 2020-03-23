GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The medical field is still learning about the novel coronavirus that they believe is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes or when someone touches a contaminated surface, then their eyes, nose or mouth.
“It is a respiratory virus, so when people get this virus, it usually starts in the upper respiratory track.”
Pulmonary Critical Care Physician Dr. Gregory Mauldin said the virus makes its way into the body, often first causing a sore throat and cough. It then continues to crawl deeper and deeper.
“It moves down further into the trachea and you get a tickle and then you may get a cough,” he explained. “And then it may even go further into the bronchial tubes where you get some wheezing, mucus production. It then travels even further down into what we call the alveoli or the air sacks of the lungs, and that's where gas transfer takes place.”
Those air sacks can fill up with fluid, making it hard to get oxygen.
Dr. Mauldin said it’s different from pneumonia, in that the novel coronavirus attacks both lungs and can’t be treated with antibiotics.
“The virus itself, it attaches to the cells down in the lungs in this receptor called an ACE-2 receptor, it latches on, gets into the cells and it kind of tricks the cells to produce more copies of the virus.”
Those with underlying health conditions and senior citizens appear to have the hardest time fighting the virus.
“It's difficult because we're learning about the virus,” Dr. Mauldin explained. “This is brand new. This is a novel disease. The problem is no one in the world really has any immunity to this so we're all susceptible to it.”
Unfortunately, right now there is now specific treatment for the novel coronavirus. It’s why medical professionals are urging people to stay home and practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.