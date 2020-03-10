ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Cue the sniffles, sore throats, and sinus headaches. Allergy season is here and it's early. As the pollen count starts to climb, you might wonder where those numbers come from and what they mean for you?
CBS 46's Molly McCollum went to the experts at Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Clinic to see how the pollen count is created. There they use a special device that spins high above the ground that collects pollen over a twenty-four hour time period. That pollen collection slide is then examined under a microscope. Every single spore is counted and identified by a certified technician.
Spores have certain physical characteristics that make them identifiable. For example, pine spores look like Mickey Mouse ears under a microscope. To the naked eye, it looks like the nasty yellow stuff that hangs in the air in the Springtime. Certified pollen count technician Marie McFalls told CBS46 despite it's unattractive yellow appearance the pine spores are too big to enter your airways. It's the oak and smaller pollens you have to watch out for during allergy season.
Identifying the pollens spores is important for those who have sensitives to certain pollens and it's important for the doctors who create treatment plans for allergy sufferers.
So what does a pollen count of 195 mean to you? Allergist Dr. Stanley Fineman says "[that means] there are 195 grains of pollen per cubic meter in the last 24 hours. If patients have allergens to those pollens that's significant."
The most effective treatment when it comes to allergies is prevention. Dr. Fineman told CBS46 that allergy shots are very helpful in helping people build up a tolerance. That way when they do have exposure to the allergens they don’t have as many symptoms.
