ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread the pressure is on to control the infection rate and break the chains of transmission.
Crystal Watson senior scholar at the John’s Hopkins center for health security says contact tracing is vital in the fight to stop the spread covid-19.
“This is so important because when we lift these broad population levels social distancing measures like stay at home orders we need other tools in order to control the spread of this disease,” says Watson....we can manage this on a case by case basis and really bring that transmission down.”
When a person tests positive for covid-19, an interview will follow.
Watson explain that Contact Tracers will “ask them where they’ve been and who they’ve and who they’ve been around at the time, that they have been infectious.”
This helps narrow down the list to which family or friends who may be affected.
“They give them a call, explain that they may have been exposed and then ask them to stay at home and quarantine for 14 days,” said Watson.
Watson explain that right now there are not enough Contact Tracers too handle the demand…“We need a massive work scale up for public health… and we need to be doing Contact Tracing at a much greater level than we have with other smaller epidemics.”
Watson says it’s a process people should embrace rather than fear.
“I personally would want to receive that call if I’ve been around someone with COVID-19… because that means that I will know not to be in touch with my parents or my grandparents or out in my community and spread this to others so it protects you and protects your community members.”
According to Watson the Information doesn’t leave public health authorities and it’s only kept for as long as it’s needed for the public health response to the specific epidemic.
