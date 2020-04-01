ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For some, it feels like a cruel April Fool’s joke. In the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, their rent is due by the end of the day.
Stephanie Murry of Lithonia lost her administrative job a couple of weeks ago. She’s not sure where she’ll go if she loses her apartment because of nonpayment.
“We don’t have a place to stay, period,” Murray told CBS News.
Renters across the country are growing more nervous by the day.
What’s a renter to do? Atlanta Legal Aid has put out a video explaining that the new Federal CARES Act stops some landlords from filing evictions through July 25. Landlords covered under this law cannot file for eviction if the tenant does not pay his or her rent during this time and cannot charge you any fees for not paying your rent.
However, the moratorium only applies to renters in public or Section-8 housing and to landlords with federally backed loans. What about the majority of renters who have private landlords?
CBS business analyst Jill Schlessinger says now is not the time to hide from creditors.
“You should let a landlord know if you owe rent and you can’t make your rent,” she said. “Most municipalities are making it really tough for landlords to charge and have banned eviction at this time.”
DeKalb County has temporarily banned all evictions, whether the renter gets government assistance or not. In some other metro Atlanta counties, the courts have put eviction proceedings on the backburner during the crisis.
Click here to learn about renter assistance in your area.
