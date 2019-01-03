Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Georgia governor-elect Brian Kemp has kept a low-profile in recent weeks, remaining mum about his plans for the state once he's sworn-in.
We don’t really know how Kemp is transitioning. How he feels about lingering questions of voter suppression during the election. Or what will be at the top of his agenda come January 14.
That’s because at a human trafficking event in Atlanta Thursday, CBS46 was told Kemp was too busy to stay and talk. After the event, he lingered with supporters.
According to his schedule, Kemp will spend the days leading up to the inauguration traveling the state, thanking supporters for his victory.
Surprisingly, or not surprisingly, he is going nearly everywhere but metro Atlanta, where his support was thinnest.
Political analysts are curious too as to how he governs for all.
“Theres what you say when you are campaigning and there’s how you actually govern,” says Georgia State University professor Amy Steigerwalt. “What is going to be the governing set of legislative priorities?"
Steigerwalt says prospective industry is still concerned controversial religious liberty legislation could make a comeback and questions about voter integrity are not going away.
“Georgia is under court order to get new ballots and machines for the next election," continued Steigerwelt.
So Kemp's tenure as Secretary of State, the state's election observer, will continue to be questioned by critics.
One final thing. While it was just one appearance, the professor notes Kemp's attendance at the trafficking event shows at least on one issue.
He is attempting to embrace something all can get behind. Avoiding the controversial.
