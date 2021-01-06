The people of Georgia have spoken loud and clear. Republican Kelly Loeffler lost to Democrat Raphael Warnock. Jon Ossoff beat Republican David Perdue in the Senate runoff election in Georgia. Several local organizations and advocacy groups laid the foundation for this year’s historic voting shift in Georgia.
“We were doing more text banking, phone banking, engagement through social media,” said Malika Redmond, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Women Engaged.
Even some of the candidates took to social media to educate and raise awareness about what’s at stake, and which leaders will implement policies about things that matter to them.
“Healthcare, access to affordable healthcare, especially in a pandemic, it’s been about racial justice and equity, and jobs and affordable housing,” added Redmond.
Georgia turned into one of the biggest battleground states in history with this Senate runoff election.
“It was an impressive feat to get 100,000 people to show up in a January election that did not show up in a November election,” said Gabriel Sterling, the Voting System Implementation Manager.
Political analyst Rashad Richey said thanks to these advocacy groups, more people turned out to vote, including a hyper-performance in districts with large African American populations.
“Counties that a 10% black population and below, those counties really did not really perform any different, percentage-wise, than they performed in November, for counties that had a significant African American population, those counties, like Fulton, DeKalb, etc., moved 2 to 4 percentage points more to the left,” Richey said.
On top of that, Richey says president trump created significant division inside of the Republican party, and many Republicans lost confidence in the election process.
“He also instilled a sense with Republican voters that their vote did not count, because the election, as he said, was already rigged, that created voter suppression, Republican voter suppression,” added Richey.
Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald even received more votes in the Georgia Public Service Commission runoff than the two other, more well-known Republicans up for vote, U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
“It means there are people who did not vote for the senators but did vote for McDonald,” Sterling added.
And when the race is this tight, it’s these key factors that make all the difference.
