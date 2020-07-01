ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- What is causing the COVID-19 surge in Georgia, and how is a local house of worship combating the uptick?
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, one rabbi is keeping the doors to his temple closed.
“We’re not going do it until we feel it’s safe to be able to do that," said Senior Rabbi Peter Berg. “Saving a life trumps everything else in truth Jewish tradition, all ritual, all worship we have to save life.”
The temple, like so many others, is being forced to reinvent itself. Berg is also encouraging his members to maintain small settings and go completely virtual.
“We do a program every single day by Zoom at the temple and it has record attendance,” he added.
According to Governor Brian Kemp's office, Georgia's COVID fatality rate sits at 3.6 percent, the lowest it’s been since April 15. Preliminary data from the Department of Public Health indicates, "Through Contact Tracing interviews – case increases seem to be connected primarily to workplace settings, houses of worship, and social gatherings.”
Rabbi Berg went on to said, “People who sang become what we call a super spreader."
Wellstar Medical Director of Population Health Dr. Chirag Patel says data shows COVID-19 is now affecting the young and the old.
“That is leading us to have an overall number of cases and increases, but we are also seeing an increase in positivity,” says Dr. Patel.
Rabbi Berg believes the only way to get these numbers down is to wear a mask.
“Then we’re taking care of ourselves and each other and there could be no greater value.”
