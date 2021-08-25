ATLANTA (CBS46) — NextGen TV is enhanced broadcast television technology that combines the benefits of broadcast with broadband TV viewing. It provides stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast, as well as movie theater-quality sound that lets you hear every voice clearly and offers consistent volume across channels.
Over time, NextGen TV will be enhanced to give viewers the best of live sports, news, events and more, in real time.
As technology advances, so will NextGen TV. By merging over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, local stations like WGCL CBS46 and PeachtreeTV will be able to personalize news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features that give viewers the content that is most relevant.
A NextGen TV set, combined with an antenna and an internet connection, is all you need to enjoy this enhanced viewing experience. Many new television sets from LG Electronics, Samsung and Sony already come equipped to receive Next Gen TV. To learn more, visit WatchNextGenTV.com.
Here is more information on NextGen TV from the National Association of Broadcasters.
What is Next Generation TV?
The next generation of broadcast television technology is right around the corner. Next Gen TV, also known as ATSC 3.0, offers 4K ultra high definition video quality, theater-like sound, mobile reception and innovative new features to enhance and expand your broadcast viewing experience. Next Gen TV lets local TV stations better personalize their broadcasts with information and interactive features so you can get the content and features most relevant to you. For broadcasters, this means a more compelling and interactive way to tell our stories, whether it is breaking news, live sports or your favorite drama or reality show.
This broadcast technology can also enable warnings about impending storms and alerting you to other emergencies, with targeted public announcements that are interactive and mobile.
Next Gen TV is based on Internet Protocol (IP), just like online video services, and uses web languages for interactivity, so you can expect more innovation and new services, bringing you the best combination of online and broadcast television.
When is it coming?
Next Gen TV is available now in select areas of the country. Check here to see if it’s in your town. If not, don’t worry – broadcasters are continuing to roll out new services as quickly as possible.
Getting here took some time. Before broadcasters could unleash Next Gen TV, they needed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) - the agency that regulates the public airwaves - to approve the new standard.
In late 2017, the Commission voted to allow broadcasters to use the Next Gen TV standard on a voluntary basis and stations began the planning process to implement Next Gen broadcasts.
At that point, many experimental Next Gen TV stations began operating, and now, in 2020, broadcasters are deploying Next Gen TV in various markets, with further deployments rolling out in 2021 and beyond.
As broadcasters move to unleash the next generation of free broadcast television service, we need the FCC to continue to provide as much flexibility as possible, to allow stations to offer the very best services for our viewers.
Will I need to buy a new TV to take advantage of Next Gen TV?
Not necessarily. Just as devices like Chromecast, Roku and Apple TV have emerged to bring new digital features to existing television sets, gateways and adapters will likely be available to unleash Next Gen TV on your existing set. But many models of new televisions already have Next Gen TV built in with more expected soon. So, chances are your next TV purchase could include Next Gen TV capability.
And remember, broadcast TV is free over-the-air, so there are no monthly fees required to access Next Gen's higher quality and basic new features, with an Internet connection providing even more service enhancements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.