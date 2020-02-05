ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A crisis in recycling is changing our garbage habits as cities all around Atlanta are scrambling to clean up the streams of waste coming from our houses.
It's forcing us to do a better job sorting recycled material from plain old garbage, or else.
CBS46 special assignment reporter Sally Sears says it means you may have to hold on to your trash for another week.
That's the bad news.
In Atlanta, if you're mixing clean paper and plastic with contaminated pizza boxes with cheese on the roof, you are about to get caught.
Recycling inspectors are prowling the garbage and recycling cans of Atlanta, lifting lids and checking contents. The pilot project began 3 years ago with 5,000 houses. When the city started rejecting contaminated trash bins, behavior changed.
Recyclable materials went up 27% and contamination went down 57%.
