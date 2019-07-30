ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Capital One is the latest company facing a massive data breach. Prosecutors announced the arrest of accused hacker Paige Thompson, 33, on Monday.
Investigators say Thompson was behind a series of online posts about data theft and wanted to share that data with other users.
Thompson, who is from Seattle, is facing computer fraud and abuse charges. Investigators accuse her of gaining access to roughly 140,000 Social Security Numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers.
Capital One says about 106 million customers in the U.S. and Canada are affected. The company is now offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services.
The company said in a statement, "it determined there was unauthorized access by an outside individual who obtained certain types of personal information relating to people who had applied for its credit card products and to Capital One credit card customers. Capital One immediately fixed the configuration vulnerability that this individual exploited and promptly began working with federal law enforcement. The FBI has arrested the person responsible. Based on our analysis to date, we believe it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual. However, we will continue to investigate."
Thompson used to work on the tech side of a cloud-hosting company that Capital One was using. The company says no credit card account numbers or log-ins were compromised and over 99% of Social Security Numbers were not compromised.
Capital One believes the breach could impact customers dating back to 2005 who may have simply applied for a credit card.
Capital One is set to lose between $100-150 million dollars in costs related to this hack.
Security experts tells CBS News that customers should consider freezing their credit, enabling two-factor authentication, sign-up for credit monitoring, and change passwords regularly. They also warn customers not to get phished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.