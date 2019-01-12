CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A Clayton County woman became a prisoner of love when she was arrested Friday for sending a harassing number of emails to Sheriff Victor Hill.
According to the sheriff's office, Tonekia Brown emailed the sheriff throughout the entire day about love. Several emails included links to ballads by artists such as Bobby Womack, Kem, Tina Marie, Cameo, Barry White and The Isley Brothers.
Despite being told to stop sending the wooing emails, Brown continued to shoot her shot, even going as far as posing for selfies.
Needless to say, the feelings of affection were not mutual.
