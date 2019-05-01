Tiffany Moss is now the only woman on Georgia’s death row.
She’ll be sent to Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto, where female death row inmates are held until execution. Moss will go through a 7-to-10 day intake process, which includes medical exams and interviews.
“She’ll be a high security prisoner,” said Michael Mears. “She’ll have access to reading materials. She’ll have access to some television.”
Mears has represented more than 100 clients facing execution. He’s also the founding director of the Georgia Public Defender Standards Council.
Mears said Moss will likely be isolated from other prisoners.
“She’ll be put into a one-person cell and maintained in that one-person cell until her sentenced is carried out or her sentence is reversed.”
Six women have been sentenced to death in Georgia, though just two have been executed.
“Women generally do not commit the types of crimes that lead to the death penalty - kidnapping, rape, robbery.”
There are 3,500 female prisoners in Georgia but Moss on death row, stands alone.
“The jurors saw the pictures,” Mears said. “They heard the testimony of this young child being starved to death. That determines in large part whether an individual gets the death penalty.”
While Moss faces execution, the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles could always step in.
“It’s more likely that a woman would get a commutation because of the reluctance of society to execute a woman.”
