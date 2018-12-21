DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) DeKalb County administrators acknowledge too many of their students do not eat well. Doritos, and Soda. That's what they said most of the students eat.
In the busy apartment homes of thousands of DeKalb students, two weeks without a cafeteria can mean hunger.
"For many of our students school is the stable place for them," says administrator Vasanne Tinsley.
Then, a wealthy silent donor offered to pay to open school cafeterias during the break.
Through the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, the Lions Club Lighthouse Foundation partnered the deal with DeKalb Schools. Opening 2 elementary schools to serve hot breakfast & lunch and a snack to all DeKalb County students and their families.
"If you ask me what I expect to happen? I expect a miracle. Miracles seem to happen around the non profit community in Atlanta," said Dave Paule with the Lighthouse Foundation.
DeKalb Schools will open the free food centers on both sides of the county. In Brookhaven at Woodward Elementary and in Stone Mountain at Stone Mountain Elementary.
Not every day, but three days during each of the two weeks of school holiday.
During Christmas week, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. During New Year's week, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The goal of course is to get kids back in school, better fed and able to learn.
