Atlanta, GA (WGCL)
A sewage leak forced MARTA officials to shutdown the northbound platform at the Medical Center Station in Sandy Springs on Thursday.
Officials say the sewage leak was from a nearby apartment complex and the sludge seeped into the station. Maintenance crews, safety inspectors and a cleaning crew spent hours on the scene trying to cap the leak and clean things up.
The northbound trains were closed but the southbound lanes were still running.
CBS46 arrived on the scene early Friday morning and crews were still cleaning the area.
MARTA officials tell CBS46 that the situation is resolved and rail service has returned to normal operations.
