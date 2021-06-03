ATLANTA (CBS46)—Anyone trying to buy a home in metro Atlanta will attest that the real estate market remains competitive. Just last month, CBS46 interviewed a woman looking to purchase a home, and she said she was “miserable” because someone outbid her each time she submitted an offer on a home.
Real estate experts said metro Atlanta remains a strong market for home sellers, however, a representative with Zillow said for sellers to get the most competitive price, there is a certain day of the week they should list their home.
The best day of the week to list your home to get the quickest sale is Thursday, according to Zillow.
Zillow’s analysis showed sellers in metro Atlanta who want the best chance of a quick sale and a competitive price should list their home on a Thursday, before Labor Day. Homes listed on Thursday, according to Zillow, typically sell faster than any other day of the week.
On the flip side, the least competitive day for sellers to put their homes on the market is Sunday. Even a few days can make a difference in today’s market where 51.6% of metro Atlanta homes are selling within a week.
22.1% of homes for sale go on the market on Thursday, while just 4.8% are listed on a Sunday, the least popular day to list a home, according to Zillow.
“Home shoppers I work with tend to be most active on Thursday and Friday as they plan their weekend tour schedules. With the market as competitive as it is today, this timing strategy gives sellers the best chance at seeing multiple offers on their home, from my experience,” Jeff Knipe, president of Knipe Realty in Portland said. “Think of selling a home as if you’re going fishing; the goal is for the most possible fish to see your home as it enters the pond.”
Thursday is not only a good day for sellers to quickly sell their homes, but sellers are also more likely to get more money for homes listed on that day.
“Zillow’s research shows that homes listed on a Thursday are more likely to sell above their asking price than those listed on any other day of the week, while homes listed on either Saturday or Sunday were the least likely to sell above list,” according to a Zillow representative.
