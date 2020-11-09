What to do when strangers refuse to wear a mask, and other 'pandemic-etiquette' problems

If there's anything the coronavirus pandemic has taught us, it's that we all have very different views about our rights, our freedoms and how to protect ourselves from the virus.

But, how do you cope when others aren't as cautious as you are? What is considered ‘proper etiquette’ when dealing with these situations?

Most of us have seen them – the viral videos of heated exchanges and even fist fights sweeping the internet – all over who is and who isn’t wearing a mask.

Etiquette expert Elaine Swann has helped coin the phrase “pandemiquette,” by helping navigate potentially volatile situations like an encounter with someone who's not wearing a mask.

Etiquette really has to do with us putting others at ease and being thoughtful and considerate towards others,” Swann said.

She recommends that you do everything you can to put some space between yourself and that individual.

“If they're talking to you, you can say to them, ‘Hey, I want to make sure that we protect one another so perhaps we should put on our masks,” Swann said.

Word choice is crucial to keep a situation from spiraling out of control. “It's important for us to use words and phrases that do not accuse the other individual of wrongdoing,” Swann said. “The reason why is we want to avoid setting off any type of trigger that could cause that person to have one of those viral video moments that we're seeing so often."

You can be a lot more direct if you know the person, Swann said. “Say ‘hey, don’t forget to put your mask on, we should be wearing our masks, right?’” she said. “Phrase it in more of a questions-type setting so you preserve the friendship.”

And for employees trying to enforce their business’s mask mandate? Swann said they can de-escalate the situation by listening and calmly repeating the business’s guidelines.

"Sometimes it will be less disruptive if you move that person to another area, try to serve them in one particular space and have them shuttled out the door instead of creating this big ruckus,” she said.

Etiquette isn’t just about reminding others what to do, but what you can do to protect them. And as more people venture out, Swann urges restaurant-goers to remember these tips to keep everyone safe:

Don’t put your mask on the table. Instead, put it in your pocket or in your purse or bag. Or, underneath your napkin on your lap.

Do not leave your mask hanging from your ear or underneath your chin as it is unsightly and also unsanitary.

"Right now, we have to be smart and we have to be selfish, but we can most certainly approach it from a perspective of kindness and peacefulness and dignity toward one another,” Swann said.

Full story tonight at 11 on CBS46.