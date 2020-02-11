ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and with it comes the age-old struggle of finding that perfect gift to show how much you love your sweetheart.
This year, pass up the flowers and candy, and get the love of your life something that will do the talking for you: pastries! You may be surprised to hear that some of the delicious treats from your local bakery actually have quite a lot to say about the stage of your current relationship.
Here are a few delectable delights that may fit your current love life, and could help prove that all you KNEAD is love!
Raspberry Mousse Cake - Does somebody have a crush? Show them that you are a person of many layers, just like this yummy cake!
Opera Cake - Sometimes you want to take the relationship slow, but you want to make sure they keep coming back for more. With every good opera, there must be an encore!
French Baguette - Just bread? Sure, to some, but those who've been together a bit longer know how much a lovingly home-cooked meal can mean, especially topped off with the perfect baguette.
Coffee and Croissants - If you are the type to give your full attention to your love, then nothing says it more than breakfast in bed! Croissants are always good, but especially so with a piping hot coffee!
Chocolate Covered Strawberries - A true classic that fits just about any phase of the love cycle. From that new flame to the lifelong journey, sweet chocolate cascaded atop sweet strawberries is the sweetest way to impress your sweetheart!
Sure, you may still want to stick to some of the Valentine's Day staples with a lovely bouquet and a box of chocolates. Just don't forget to tell that special someone what they really mean to you, with a treat from the bakery.
For more information visit: Corner Cafe at Buckhead Bread Company.
